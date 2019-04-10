Services
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kings Funeral Home Chapel
1511 W. California Ave.,
Ruston, LA
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Kings Funeral Home Chapel
1511 W. California Ave.,
Ruston, LA
Dr. Bessie Ruth Foster Obituary
Dr. Bessie Ruth Foster

Grambling, LA - Dr. Bessie Ruth Foster of Grambling, LA passed on Wednesday April 3, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at the Kings Funeral Home Chapel located at 1511 W. California Ave., Ruston, LA at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

She was a member of Grace and Truth Outreach Ministry in Grambling, LA where she served the Lord until her death.

Bessie was a science professor at Grambling State University until she retired. Her childhood and youth home was in Bunkie, LA until she was employed at Grambling College until she retired.

She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, three brothers and a host of relatives, friends and associates.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 10, 2019
