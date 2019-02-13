|
Betty Aertker Harwood
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA - Betty Aertker Harwood, a longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA passed away on February 6, 2019 in Azusa, CA. She was born on January 6, 1928 in Alexandria, LA to WP Aertker, Sr and Bessie Brown Aertker.
She is survived by her 4 children: Betsy Willard (Dale), Patricia Walthall (Phil), George Harwood (Patty), Kathleen Morton (John), 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from Providence High School in 1946 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University in 1950.
She spent her life as a teacher in Los Angeles retiring at age 74. While she taught several different subjects at different levels in both the Catholic and public school systems throughout her career, her passion was teaching Culinary Arts. Her students received numerous culinary awards and scholarships to Johnson and Wales and the Culinary Arts Institute (CIA). Betty attended summer programs at the Cordon Bleu in London, the CIA in California and Johnson and Wales in Florida. Her work with the Young Chef program in Los Angeles earned her the honor of membership in Les Dames D' Escoffier, a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of foods and culinary industries.
Betty loved to travel. Over a span of 55 years, she visited more than 40 different countries as well having visited nearly every state in the United States. One of her favorite places was Egypt, riding a camel and seeing the pyramids.
We wish to extend special thanks to Silverado Sierra Vista Memory Care in Azusa, CA and to Kim Newton, a Senior Exercise and Friendship Specialist for their love and support during our mother's illness.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:30 am at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery 202 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 600 Lakeview St Pineville, LA 71360 or the Alzheimer's Foundation 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 13, 2019