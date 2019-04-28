|
Betty Bordelon
Formerly of Marksville - Betty Bordelon, age 92, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 in Murrieta, CA. Betty was born on April 7, 1926 in Bunkie, LA to Michel and Elsie Marie Newton Bordelon. She was raised in Moncla with her brother Estine. She worked in Alexandria for South Central Bell as an operator and retired after 30 years in 1974. After her father passed away she moved back to Marksville to take care of her beloved mother Elsie. She volunteered regularly at the hospital in Marksville. She also loved tending to her garden, cooking her famous fruit cake and coconut cake and quilting. Betty enjoyed life, family, and friends. She was a regular member at St. Josephs Catholic Church. She moved to California in 2014 to be taken care of by her nephew Danny Bordelon and his wife Judy due to failing health. While she was happy to be surrounded by family, she missed all of her family and friends back in Louisiana. Betty is survived by her sister in law Adele Bordelon, her 3 nephews: Danny, Steve, and Robert and 8 great nieces and nephews. She will be missed but not forgotten. Betty's wishes were to be laid to rest in St Josephs Cemetery in Marksville. Due to her remains being in California, services will be announced for a future date and time.family, and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019