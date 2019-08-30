Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evening Star Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evening Star Baptist Church
Alexandria - Services for Mrs. Betty J. Liggins Hardy will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Evening Star Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Williams officiating. Burial will be in the First Evening Star Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home.



Mrs. Betty Hardy, 81, passed away on August 26, 2019 at 3:30 AM at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. Betty lived a fruitful and fulfilling life bearing eight children and raising them all to be first-generation college graduates. She worked as a resident training aide at Pinecrest for 20 years until retirement. She is noted for her work with both Girl's Scouts and Boy's Scouts.



She is preceded in death by parents: Samuel and Rosa; brothers: Nathaniel, Samuel, James; sisters: Elizabeth and Dorothy; children: Shirley and Vincent; grandchild: Michael Hardy Jr.; and great-grandchild: Christian Jackson.



Those left to cherish her memories include: sons: Michael, Jerry and Marvin Hardy; daughters: Deborah Ford, Sylvia Quinney, and Terry Thomas; brother: Randolph Liggins; sisters: Lucille Reed, Mary Liggins, and Rose Augustine; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Friends may call from 8 AM until time of services at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 30, 2019
