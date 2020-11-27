Betty J. Van Hoof
LeCompte - A private graveside service will be held for Betty J Van Hoof on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Adam Travis officiating, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Betty J Van Hoof, 88, of LeCompte, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis E "Buddy" Van Hoof; her son, Glenn David Van Hoof, her parents, Jerome Andries and Florence Gunter Andries; her sister, Elizabeth Andries Chaisson, and her brothers, Charles Andries and John Louis Andries.
Betty worked as a teacher and caretaker in the Head Start program and was recognized for many years afterward by children and parents she supported through early childcare and education. She later retired from the United States Postal Service after working as a rural mail carrier. She is remembered as a strong and loving Mama to her children, and as a laughing and lively MawMaw to her grandchildren. They are comforted to know they were raised by parents of deep faith, who loved each other, and them. They know her to be finally reunited, through the promise of Heaven, with beloved family who have gone before.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Van Hoof Beaver and her husband Alton; three sons, Louis E "Buddy" Van Hoof, III and his wife Cheryl, Ricky L. Van Hoof and his wife Susan, and James C. "Charlie" Van Hoof and his wife Kathy; nine grandchildren, Alison Beaver, Lisa Van Hoof Futch, Kristin Van Hoof Williams, Jeremy Van Hoof, Kimberly Van Hoof Ward, Cynthia Van Hoof Dean, Katie Van Hoof Peterson, Jacob Van Hoof, and Will Van Hoof; and eleven great-grandchildren, Hudson Williams, Savannah Ward, Carson Ward, Dylon Van Hoof, Kylee Van Hoof, Payton Van Hoof, Blake Dean, Tatum Dean, Tristin Dean, Emmy Van Hoof and Carly Van Hoof. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert Andries and James Hardy Andries, and sisters, Catherine Andries Wyand and Sandra Andries Godwin.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be grandsons, Jeremy Van Hoof, Jacob Van Hoof and Will Van Hoof, and grandsons-in-law, Daniel Williams, Greg Ward, and Matt Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
The family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to the staffs of Harbor Hospice and Home Instead, along with Alfretta Bush, Mona Burns and Shalonda Hammond.
The family requests memorials be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at www.mda.org
, or to St. Martin Catholic Church at 1815 St. Martin St., LeCompte, LA 71346.
