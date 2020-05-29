Betty Jane Verzwyvelt Lacombe
Betty Jane Verzwyvelt Lacombe

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Jane Verzwyvelt Lacombe will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 1:30 PM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Betty Jane Verzwyvelt Lacombe, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Etta Landry Verzwyvelt; two brothers, Charles Verzwyvelt, and Hebert Verzwyvelt.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Floyd Lacombe; her son, Wayne Lacombe; her four daughters, Evelyn Ann Lacombe Firmin, Lynn Myra Hitefield, Lisa Louise Clancey, and Janet Clare Lacombe; her brother, Danny Verzwyvelt her sister, Pearl Verzwyvelt Hirchak; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Betty was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was considered to be the guardian of her family. As a two- time cancer survivor, Betty truly was a brave warrior for her time. The lessons she taught her family will be proudly carried on by the generations of her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Let perpetual light shine upon her.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Lacombe Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
