Betty Jean Anderson
Alexandria - A graveside service for Ms. Betty Jean Anderson will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Christopher Manuel.
Ms. Anderson was a graduate of St. James Catholic School. She worked as a nurse's aide at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and later as a psychiatric aide for Central State Hospital. She also was a faithful member of Smyrna SDA Church for over 80 years.
A public viewing will be held for Ms. Anderson on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
