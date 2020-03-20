Services
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Alexandria
614 Lee Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 442-6424
Betty Jean Anderson

Betty Jean Anderson Obituary
Betty Jean Anderson

Alexandria - A graveside service for Ms. Betty Jean Anderson will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Christopher Manuel.

Ms. Anderson was a graduate of St. James Catholic School. She worked as a nurse's aide at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and later as a psychiatric aide for Central State Hospital. She also was a faithful member of Smyrna SDA Church for over 80 years.

A public viewing will be held for Ms. Anderson on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
