|
|
Betty Jean Roberts Woodall
Alexandria - Our family announces that Betty Jean Roberts Woodall has passed from this world October 11, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 89 years. Betty was born in Alexandria, La. from the union of Ola Duplissey Roberts and Jodie L. Roberts on July 13, 1930. She was married to A.B. "Sonny" Woodall on March 26, 1949. Betty, and family, moved to Shreveport in 1952. Three children born to them were Wayne Woodall, David Woodall and Nancy Woodall Wade. Betty loved and performed music throughout her life. In the 5th grade, she began playing the clarinet and would play that instrument, as well as piano, through her time in college at SLI (Southwestern) in Lafayette. While in high school, at Bolton HS, (during WW II) Betty was a member of the school band, and a jazz band that would perform for soldiers in the area. She was a patriot and would always display an American flag at her home. Betty was divorced in 1974 and remained independent for life. She continued her love of music in church choirs and being a member of the Shreveport Chamber Singers. The Chamber Singers performed from Shreveport to St. Francisville, La. and also toured Europe three times. During her life she experienced some of the lowest lows and highest highs. The times that she enjoyed the most were family gatherings. Betty was the oldest of five children and is survived by one sister, Bonnie Roberts Gatlin of Alexandria, son Wayne (wife Lynn) and daughter Nancy. Four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a number of nephews and nieces also survive her. She was preceded in death by her son David Woodall, sisters Shirley Roberts Atchison, Mary Lee Roberts Williams and brother Jodie Lincoln Roberts. Her family will gather for a memorial at a later date.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019