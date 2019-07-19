|
Betty June Wiggins Humphries
Glenmora - Betty June Wiggins Humphries, 79, of Glenmora, left this worldly home for a better place, in heaven on Tuesday, July 16.
She was born on June 24, 1940, in Pitkin, Louisiana, the fifth of eleven children to the late Leonard and Lucille Wiggins.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons and three daughters, Billy Kerry and Amy of Singer; Tina Hudson and Lennie of DeRidder; Charles Kerry and Cindy of Port Arthur, Texas; Donna Rollins and Raymond of Glenmora; Felecia Muse of Tioga; four sisters, Audrey Townley, Lorna Dean, Georgia "Jody" Irvin, and Barabara "Bob" Peters; and one brother Lester Wiggins.
She was a loving Grandmother to Tiffany, Destiny, Lacey, Justin, Alexis, Reagan, Chase, Ashlie, Dusty, Savannah, Alexandra, Roamy, Kruz, Preston, Gracie, and Zachary; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a strong, hardworking, ambitious, and fiercely independent woman who lived life to the absolute fullest. With her gypsy soul and love for traveling she visited 48 states and two countries. She met the Queen of England when she was voted Mrs. America U.K. in 1960. She was an avid garage sale shopper, windchime collector, bird watcher, and gardener. She loved to cook chicken-and-dumplings and taught us the Southern way to eat cornbread and milk. She had a strong connection to music, and she loved to dance.
Besides her devotion as a caregiver to her patients for over 40 years, she opened her arms to the poor and extended her hands to the needy her entire life. On the day she became ill she was delivering food to the elderly. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, and she followed the Lord's word openly and with great vigor. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values. She taught us all how to love unconditionally, enjoy life, and to always stay strong in our faith.
She was our family's fearless leader, our biggest supporter and our greatest fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lucille Wiggins; one sister, Louise Wiggins Konsdorf; four brothers, Clarence Wiggins, Douglas Wiggins, Roy Wiggins, and Leonard "LW" Wiggins; and one granddaughter, Angel Elizabeth Rollins.
Betty will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Melder with Pastor Jason Townley and Greg Willis officiating. Burial Services will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill Road, Oakdale where she will be laid to rest under the guidance of White Oaks Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 6026 Hwy 112, Melder, then on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the church.
Betty's Nephews and Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers; Justin Kerry, Chase Hudson, Michael Tuminello, Paxton Rooks, David Wiggins, and Jefferey Townley.
Flowers are welcome; The family has chosen the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana for memorial contributions. Made payable to FJC-Cenla; 220 Hospital Blvd. Pineville, LA 71360
"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she laughs without fear of the future" Proverbs 31:35
Published in The Town Talk on July 19, 2019