Betty L. Mayhall
We lost our mom, Betty L. Mayhall, 79, today, Thursday, October 22, 2020, and our dad, Eddie, lost his soulmate in the house they built together surrounded by her loving family.
Mom always planned ahead, and chose to have graveside services only. We invite family and friends to join us at the Temple Hill Church Cemetery on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. to help us say our temporary good-byes as we know we will all be reunited one day. Jerry Parr will perform the committal.
Mom and dad met and later married Christmas Day 1959 while Dad was serving at England Air Force Base during the Cold War Era. While they had wars of their own, they never stopped loving one another. Mom came from a large, rowdy Cajun family in Pineville, LA of which she was immensely proud and never missed the opportunity to tell you about. She was always sad she was one of the last ones to go and yearned to see them again. We know she is dancing with them now. We will miss her more than even we knew we would before today. She made us laugh, she made us cry, she made us crazy, but we always knew she loved us. We are heartbroken.
Her true love was our dad, Eddie Mayhall, who survives her, as well as her children, Tracy (Darrell) Walter, Vicki Mayhall and Eddie Mayhall. Her grandchildren quickly gained the upper hand in priority and she adored them all, Adam Walter and son Tylan, DJ (Chris) Banks and Jaron, Parker and Trigg Banks, Molly, Daisy and Deuce Mayhall and mother, Krista Wallace, Ahry and Eason Comer and mother, Holly Comer.
She would want us to mention her mother, Mable Constance Fountain Watson; her dad, Arthur Elliot Fountain; her stepfather, Mike Watson; and her brother, Jerry Fountain who all preceded her in death. They were all from Pineville, LA, where she was born and raise on November 18, 1940 and which she loved and missed every day.
We can't believe you are gone; life will never be the same. Mom will rest in the Temple Hill Cemetery of the church she loved. We will visit you often Mom, but we know we will feel your spirit more in the home you and Dad built, at Lake Glendale where you loved to camp, or when we are just driving through the Temple Hill neighborhood where you loved to 4-wheel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating to the Temple Hill Cemetery, c/o Dale Faulkner, 82 Temple Hill Road, Golconda, IL 62938. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
