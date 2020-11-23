1/1
Betty Ray Ezell
Betty Ray Ezell

Texas - Funeral services celebrating the life of Betty Ray Ezell were held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend David Gatch officiating. Burial was in Jena Cemetery, Jena.

The family requested that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Ezell, 85, of Texas, formerly of Deville, passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Mrs. Ezell was a member of Big Island Baptist Church, Deville. She dearly loved her church family. Betty was devoted to her family and to Christ. She had a heart of compassion and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Ezell; son, James Ezell; parents, Limon and Maude Seward Ray; brother, Limon T. Ray, Jr., and sister, Madeline Cason.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Paul Ezell and wife, Cheryln; daughter, Brenda Olson and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Lacie Ezell Sims and husband, Chance, Chase Ezell, and James Olson; great grandchildren, Tinley Sims, and Blake Ezell, and numerous other family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
