|
|
Betty Ray LaCour
Alexandria, LA - Services for Betty Ray LaCour will be at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 900 Daspit St., Alexandria, LA. Father Jose Roble Sanchez will be officiating. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mrs. LaCour, 87, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on August 8, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents: Paul & Mary Roque, husband: Henry LaCour, Sr., daughter: Cheryl LaCour, grandson: Kevin LaCour, and sister: Jessie May.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories - her sons: Henry LaCour, Jr. and Johnathan Jones, sister: Mary Fontenot, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the church and on Saturday from 8:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 16, 2019