Betty Viola Wells
Alexandria - Private chapel services for Betty Viola Wells will be held at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, in West Helena, Arkansas, at a later date.
Betty Viola Wells, 88, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her residence.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Darthon Vernon Wells, of Alexandria, Louisiana; two sons, Andrew Vernon Wells and Joseph Allen Wells; three siblings, Louise Wheeler, Sarah Major, and Chester S. Myatt.
Those left to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Betty Ruth Wells Kelley and husband, Kevin M. Kelley of Lone Tree, Colorado. Her grandchildren Brian Kelley and his wife, Kelsey Norris Kelley, Jennifer Laine Wells, Bethany Lynn Wells, and Benjamin Joseph Wells, all of Alexandria; one great- granddaughter, Amelia Nicole Kelley of Katy, TX; and sister, Roberta Feemster of Sheridan, Arkansas.
Betty was born on November 18, 1931. She worked for Martin Park Elementary and Peabody Elementary School. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Betty was a longstanding and active member of Calvary Baptist Church and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Charitable donations in Betty's memory can be made to the WMU Scholarship Fund.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Wells Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 28 to May 31, 2020.