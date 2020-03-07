|
Beverly Glen Bell
Jena - Mr. Beverly Glen Bell of Jena, Louisiana passed from this life on Saturday early morning, March 7, 2020 in the LaSalle Nursing Home. Mr. Beverly has been an icon in the town of Jena for over 50 years as the owner of Bell's TV and Music in Jena. His specialty was in TV/Radio sales and repairs.
He was born to the union of Walter Gerome, and Laura Edwards Bell. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 through 1956. In his spare-time he enjoyed playing rhythm guitar and country music. Mr. Beverly also enjoyed his LSU /New Orleans Saints football games. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Jena.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sweet wife Mary Jeanette Tarver Bell, three daughters Teresa and husband Rev. Jimmy Keene of Jena Louisiana, Lisa Windham, and Denise Socia, both of Jena, Louisiana. Two sons Jeff and wife Bernie Bell of Colfax, Louisiana and Ronn Bell of West Monroe, Louisiana, eleven grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Laura Bell, five sisters, and five brothers.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Samuel Keene, Wes Norris, Skipper Windham, Manley Poole, Nic Bell, Blake Socia, Zachary Socia, and Parker Tong. Honorary pallbearer will be Clint Malcomb.
The family will receive friends at Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00PM until time of the service in the chapel of Kinner & Stevens with Rev. Jimmy Keene officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Rhinehart, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020