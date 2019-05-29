Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Jenkins Obituary
Beverly Jenkins

Alexandria, LA - Services for Beverly Yvonne Jenkins will be at 2:00p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mrs. Jenkins, 55, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on May 23, 2019 at her residence. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Louvenia Jenkins and her brother: Curtis Jenkins.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Nieashia Friels and sons: Leonard Jenkins and James Caldwell, along with 3 grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now