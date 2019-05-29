|
Beverly Jenkins
Alexandria, LA - Services for Beverly Yvonne Jenkins will be at 2:00p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mrs. Jenkins, 55, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on May 23, 2019 at her residence. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Louvenia Jenkins and her brother: Curtis Jenkins.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Nieashia Friels and sons: Leonard Jenkins and James Caldwell, along with 3 grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019