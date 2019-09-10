|
|
Beverly Robinson
Colonial Heights - Beverly Jean Robinson "Bevie", 58, of Colonial Heights VA, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, Friday September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, John Robinson Jr.; mother, Pauline Harvey Robinson; son, Joey Lambert and two brothers, Gary Don Robinson and Ronald Dale Robinson. Bevie is survived by two daughters, Tonya Kropp and Terrie Lambert (Jason); two sons, Tim Lambert II (Sarah) and Ralph Lambert (Lindsey); eight grandchildren, Miranda, Mikayla, Melody, Miles, Tripp, Mason, Jenna and Zachary; three brothers, Jerry, Victor and Tracy; one sister, Rhonda and many other loving relatives. Her grandchildren family and friends, that she considered family, lovingly know her as Mimi. A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard. An additional service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lone Star Baptist Church, 8390 Highway 112, Glenmora, LA with interment to be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will start at 6 p.m. Friday, September, 13, 2019, at the church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019