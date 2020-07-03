1/
Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson

Pineville - Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson, 92, of Pineville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson born April 9, 1928, in Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband Jules "Dee" Robertson; father, Oscar Hilton; mother, Alice Mathews Hilton; sisters, Doris Perham and Juanita Hahn; brothers, Dr. William Hilton, and Harold Hilton; and her great-grand-daughter, Hannah Paulk.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Paul Robertson (Mona), Greg Robertson (Debbie); grandson, James Robertson (Arwen); granddaughters, Melissa Gates (Earl), Brooke Lowe (Brad), Angela Silmon (Dusty), Sarah Cagle; and her sister, Bettye Dekyzer. Those also left to cherish her memory include 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Billie graduated from Providence Academy and Charity Hospital School of Nursing New Orleans. She was a registered nurse at the VA Medical Center for 35 years, Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years, and volunteered at the Manna House, Kent House and Art Museum during the exhibition from Spain. Billie was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tioga as well as a member of the Ladies Alter Society. Billie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Robertson Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved