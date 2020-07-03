Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson
Pineville - Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson, 92, of Pineville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Billie Ruth Hilton Robertson born April 9, 1928, in Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband Jules "Dee" Robertson; father, Oscar Hilton; mother, Alice Mathews Hilton; sisters, Doris Perham and Juanita Hahn; brothers, Dr. William Hilton, and Harold Hilton; and her great-grand-daughter, Hannah Paulk.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Paul Robertson (Mona), Greg Robertson (Debbie); grandson, James Robertson (Arwen); granddaughters, Melissa Gates (Earl), Brooke Lowe (Brad), Angela Silmon (Dusty), Sarah Cagle; and her sister, Bettye Dekyzer. Those also left to cherish her memory include 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billie graduated from Providence Academy and Charity Hospital School of Nursing New Orleans. She was a registered nurse at the VA Medical Center for 35 years, Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years, and volunteered at the Manna House, Kent House and Art Museum during the exhibition from Spain. Billie was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tioga as well as a member of the Ladies Alter Society. Billie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Robertson Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
.