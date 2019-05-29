|
Billie Sue Butler McCray "GiGi"
Alexandria - Memorial services for Billie Sue Butler McCray "GiGi" will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Procession to follow to Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. McCray, 87, of Alexandria passed from this life, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to play bridge and was very active in the Alexandria Bridge Club. Mrs. McCray was a great cook and loved to entertain her family and friends. She was always encouraging and would light up any room she would walk in. As a resident of Regency House she loved to engage in the activities and encouraged other to join in. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Douglas Mitchell McCray, and John Stephen McCray of Little Rock, Arkansas; son-in-law, Chuck Westerchill, Jr. of Alexandria; parents, Wilbur Eldrege and Lucy Ann Purvis Butler of Durant, Oklahoma; brothers, H. M. "Bud" Butler of Granbery, Texas, and Sonny Butler of Irving, Texas; sister, Bettye Jo and husband, Horace Corley of Addison, Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kimberly McCray Westerchill; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hubley McCray; grandchildren, Emily Morgan, Ashley Morgan, Wesley McCray (Candace) and Brad McCray (Lindsay), Kaitlyn McCray; seven great grandchildren, Brady, Kyla, and Ryan Ainsworth, Wyatt, Aubrey, and Barrett McCray and Olivia Paige Anthe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Patty Small and the entire staff of Regency House for the love and personalized attention they gave to Billie Sue.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019