Billy Dean O'Dell
Campti - December 11, 1939 - April 6, 2019 Billy Dean O'Dell, 79, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Billy was born on December 11, 1939 in Overton, Texas. He was a long time resident of Pineville, Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana and finally of Campti, Louisiana. He was employed by Chevron Oil Company for over 30 years and retired in 1989. Billy was a 40 year member of Curtis T. Hines Lodge #317, Tioga, LA.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" McArthur O'Dell and Jessie Lucille O'Dell. Left behind to cherish his memory are his ex-wife, Gwen O'Dell; two daughters, Julie Carter and Janna Leone and husband Phillip; three grandchildren, Lanna Gregory and husband Seth, Douglas Carter and Nicholas Leone; three great-granddaughters, Reese Gregory, Sophie Gregory and Addie Gregory; and one sister, Rebecca O'Dell.
Billy always enjoyed "being on the go" and hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
May his soul Rest in Peace.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 10, 2019