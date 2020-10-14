1/1
Blanche Rachal Conn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche Rachal Conn

Campti - Services for Blanche Rachal Conn will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hilltop Worship Center, Chatham with Reverends Mickey Parker and Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Worship Center Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family request visitation be held at Hilltop Worship Center Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Conn, 84, of Campti passed from this life, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Northern Louisiana Medical Center.

She was a member of Hilltop Worship Center. She was a member of Chatham Senior Citizen Center for many years. Her hobbies included reading and hunting. Sundays were "church day". She enjoyed watching nature and admiring God's handiwork. She loved her family and will be dearly missed by them.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alwood B. "Slim" Conn; parents, John Luddy and Zoline Roberson Rachal; brothers, John L. Rachal, Paul E. Rachal; sisters, Aline Brown and infant sister, Shirley Ann Rachal.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sheila Shelton (Kenny Simmons); grandchildren, Cammie Holloway (Gene), Candie Spears (John-Warren); great grandchildren, Austin Holloway, Emily Holloway, Courtney Roberts, Nathan Roberts; step-grandsons, Terry Hinds (Brittany), Mikey Simmons (Shelby); four step-great grandsons, three step-great granddaughters and a host of other family members and friends

Pallbearers will be Austin Holloway, Emily Holloway, Nathan Roberts, Courtney Roberts, Terry Hinds, Mikey Simmons, Will Charles and Paul D. Rachal. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddy Tolar, Vernon Ford and Jr. Ford.

To extend on-line condolences to the Conn family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Brothers Alexandria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved