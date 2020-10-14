Blanche Rachal Conn
Campti - Services for Blanche Rachal Conn will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hilltop Worship Center, Chatham with Reverends Mickey Parker and Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Worship Center Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family request visitation be held at Hilltop Worship Center Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Conn, 84, of Campti passed from this life, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
She was a member of Hilltop Worship Center. She was a member of Chatham Senior Citizen Center for many years. Her hobbies included reading and hunting. Sundays were "church day". She enjoyed watching nature and admiring God's handiwork. She loved her family and will be dearly missed by them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alwood B. "Slim" Conn; parents, John Luddy and Zoline Roberson Rachal; brothers, John L. Rachal, Paul E. Rachal; sisters, Aline Brown and infant sister, Shirley Ann Rachal.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sheila Shelton (Kenny Simmons); grandchildren, Cammie Holloway (Gene), Candie Spears (John-Warren); great grandchildren, Austin Holloway, Emily Holloway, Courtney Roberts, Nathan Roberts; step-grandsons, Terry Hinds (Brittany), Mikey Simmons (Shelby); four step-great grandsons, three step-great granddaughters and a host of other family members and friends
Pallbearers will be Austin Holloway, Emily Holloway, Nathan Roberts, Courtney Roberts, Terry Hinds, Mikey Simmons, Will Charles and Paul D. Rachal. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddy Tolar, Vernon Ford and Jr. Ford.
