Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Coco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Dean Foster Coco


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Dean Foster Coco Obituary
Bobbie Dean Foster Coco

Services for Bobbie Dean Foster Coco will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Chad Partain officiating

The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, February16, 2020 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Coco, 86, of Alexandria passed from this life, Monday, February 10, 2020 at The Oaks Care Center.

She was the most loving grandma and always made holidays extra special.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Coco; parents, Pilton and Marie Chauffpied Foster

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Sheldon Coco and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Laci Coco, Meagan Coco, Kimberly Coco, Kathleen Williams, Michael Williams and Adriana Chenevert; great grandchild, Brandon Webb.

To extend on-line condolences to the Coco family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -