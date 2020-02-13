|
Bobbie Dean Foster Coco
Services for Bobbie Dean Foster Coco will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Chad Partain officiating
The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, February16, 2020 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Coco, 86, of Alexandria passed from this life, Monday, February 10, 2020 at The Oaks Care Center.
She was the most loving grandma and always made holidays extra special.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Coco; parents, Pilton and Marie Chauffpied Foster
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Sheldon Coco and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Laci Coco, Meagan Coco, Kimberly Coco, Kathleen Williams, Michael Williams and Adriana Chenevert; great grandchild, Brandon Webb.
To extend on-line condolences to the Coco family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020