Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Center Point Pentecostal Church
Center Point, LA
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Point Pentecostal Church
Center Point, LA
Center Point - Funeral services celebrating the life of Bobbie Nell Cole LaPrairie will be held at Center Point Pentecostal Church, Center Point, LA at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 with Reverend Dale Hutchinson, Reverend David Hutchinson, and Reverend Carl Beard officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Cemetery, Center Point, Louisiana.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Center Point Pentecostal Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mrs. LaPrairie, of Center Point, Louisiana, passed from this life on April 23, 2019 at Oak Haven Nursing Home. She was a loving wife and mother. She operated a nursery in her home and taught Sunday School for many years impacting the lives of many.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Marlene LaPrairie; parents, Martin and Dillie Cole; brothers Lee Cole and Dennis Lucas; sisters Viney Muse and Nelda McGraw.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 59 years, Manuel LaPrairie; children Darlene Normand (Greg), Rebecca Monk (Gwynn), Kimberly McGraw (Clint); grandchildren Logan Monk, Brandon Breakfield, Landon Breakfield, Baylee McGraw, Brooke McGraw and Michael McGraw and five great grandchildren; sisters Bertie Lowery, Tressie Muse, Agnes Muse, brother Carrol Cole and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Logan Monk, Brandon Breakfield, Landon Breakfield, Ronnie Hines, David LaPrairie, Keith Cole, Charles Freeman, Jr., and Chad Freeman.

To extend online condolences to the LaPrairie family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 26, 2019
