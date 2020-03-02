Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Central La Veterans Cemetery
Leesville, LA
Alexandria - Bobby Joe Benjamin Sr., passed away on February 28, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Pineville, La. A Graveside service will be held March 6, 2020 at the Central La Veterans Cemetery Leesville, La. beginning at 10 am. Mr. Benjamin served our country 20+ years in the Marine Corp. He leaves to journey on his loving wife Martha Benjamin; 1 daughter, Brittanna Benjamin; 4 sons, Bobby Joe Benjamin Jr., Dorman Benjamin, Randall Benjamin (Shuana) Benjamin, and Brandon Benjamin; 2 sisters, Shirley Hartsfield and Dorothy Benjamin; 2 brothers, Ezekiel Benjamin, Jr., and Eddie Benjamin; 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
