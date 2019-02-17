Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby M. Ashley

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Bobby M. Ashley Obituary
Bobby M. Ashley

Alexandria - Bobby M. Ashley, age 77, passed away on February 14 at the Regency House in Alexandria. Bobby was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and coached high school football for 38 years. He was also an avid duck hunter.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy M. Ashley and one daughter, Paige Ashley Glenn and husband Doug; two grandsons, Dave Butler and wife Aimee, Chris Butler and wife Rachel; three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Addyson and Cole Butler; three step-sons: Keith and wife Robin, Gary and wife Kelli, Jason and wife Karen Mouliere. He was preceded in death by his parents, "Red" and Nelwyn Ashley of Minden, Louisiana.

Mr. Ashley requested that his remains be donated to the LSU Cellular Biology and Anatomical Medical School for the research of ALS.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.