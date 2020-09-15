Brenda B. Vaughn



Reunited



Brenda B. Vaughn was reunited with her soulmate, Joseph W. Vaughn, on Aug. 29, 2020.



Our tears flow in mourning, yet in happiness, as they are back together again.



She is also reunited with her parents, Edward and Shirley Bennett; brother, Gerald and daughter, Tanya Vaughn. Brenda is mourned by all who knew her, friends and acquaintances alike, and her family: sister, Kathy Houdeshel; children Tricia Vaughn (Patrick), Trina Vaughn-Clark (Howard), Joseph Vaughn (Sarah), Michael Vaughn (Ashley), Michelle Dubois (Garland); grandchildren Kari Sprouse, Alexander Vaughn, Loren Shackleford, Caiden Dubois, Gabriel Vaughn; plus so many more dear friends and loved ones.



A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date.









