Brenda E. Johnson
Colts Neck, NJ - Brenda E. Johnson (nee Bolen), 78 of Colts Neck died peacefully on Friday, October 18th.
Brenda was born and raised in Alexandria, LA. She graduated from Bolton High School in 1959, where she was head cheerleader, majorette, and member of National Honor Society. Following her graduation, Brenda attended LSU. She became a Stewardess for Eastern Airlines where she met her husband Capt. G. Donald Johnson.
They settled in Colts Neck and raised their family. When Brenda's children grew up she returned to college and attended classes at the New York School of Interior Design, earned her accelerated degree in interior design at Kean University, and founded Design Concepts. Brenda was appointed to the Architectural Review Board for Colts Neck and was instrumental in designing the town library. She also participated in charitable interior design show houses.
Brenda and her family enjoyed their vacation home in Lake Placid, NY, as well as spending time at their Jersey shore house. Her great enjoyment was watching and supporting her grandchildren's activities, sports accomplishments and talents, and going to their plays, dance recitals and instrumental performances. She loved tap dance, which she studied for many years and taught briefly. She also enjoyed playing the ukulele, entering flower shows, needlepoint, and gardening. Brenda was a member of the Eagle Oaks Country Club.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, G. Donald Johnson in June of 2019. They were married for 56 years until his passing.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sharon Johnson, Colts Neck, and daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Gene Grieco, Colts Neck; her grandchildren, Amanda, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Brianna and Ryan; her brothers, James A. Bolen, Jr. Esq., Alexandria, LA, and his wife Diann, and B. Richard Bolen, Pima AZ.
Visitation Tuesday, October 22nd, 5 to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral services Wednesday, October 23rd, 11 am at the funeral home. Entombment Holmdel Mausoleum. In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider contributing to the Lustgarten Foundation at https://www.lustgarten.org. To share a favorite memory of Brenda or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019