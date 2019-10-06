|
Brenda LaPrairie Lowe
Ball - Brenda LaPrairie Lowe, 68, of Ball, passed from this life on Friday, October 4, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Brenda was a people person and rarely met a stranger. She loved music and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who was loved and will be missed deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Betty Godwin LaPrairie and brothers, Aubrey LaPrairie and Laurice LaPrairie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Belinda Gibson and Melissa Lowe; son in law, Kenneth Gibson; grandchildren, Logan Gibson and Kevin Lowe and a host of other family members and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To extend online condolences to the Lowe family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 6, 2019