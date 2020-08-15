1/1
Burnett Francis Bordelon
{ "" }
Burnett Francis Bordelon

Alexandria - Burnett was born on February 21, 1931, in Marksville, Louisiana. He proudly served 4 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Burnett was an educator for many years. He retired as the principal of Huddle Elementary School in 1986 and was known affectionately by many as "Mr. B." Burnett will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Burnett Francis Bordelon, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Tioga Manor Compassionate Care.

Burnett is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas A. Bordelon and Harriet D. Bordelon; brother, Irwin Bordelon; and sister, Beverly B. Gremillion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janet Bordelon and two children, Harlan Bordelon and Kirk Bordelon (Debbie).

For those comfortable with attending, graveside services for Burnett Francis Bordelon will be held at 10 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chad Partain officiating.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Bordelon family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
