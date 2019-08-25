|
Butch Martin
Natchitoches - To honor the life of Coach Gloyd Lewain "Butch" Martin (September 5, 1943 - August 23, 2019):
A beloved husband, father, friend and coach, Butch was raised in Simpson, Louisiana. Following graduation, Butch joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War stationed in Thailand. After the Army, he graduated from Northwestern State University in 1972 with a Bachelor or Science degree in Physical Education. In 1977 he completed the teacher education program from McNeese State University. After which he pursued a career as a high school boys' basketball coach throughout the state of Louisiana.
Butch had the pleasure of coaching many teams in State championships over his distinguished career. However, he most enjoyed interacting with his students, not only about academics, but also political and government issues.
During his down time, and through most of his retirement, Butch very much enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. You could always find him fishing or hunting; if you were lucky enough to know his favorite spots. No Bass or white perch were safe on Toledo Bend where he owned the Martin's Nest with his wife, Lou. Squirrels, deer and ducks were equally to fear when he, his sons, friends and grandchildren were on the hunt!
Butch enjoyed his car trips with his wife, Lou, from the east coast of Florida to Maine, Niagara Falls, Appalachian Country, Arkansas canoeing and camping, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, The Big Bend Country and South Louisiana Fishing. Butch clearly loved to travel and the outdoors.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Naman and Eunice Martin; his first Wife, Sharon Faye Fontenot Martin; Sister, Marion Madeley; and Brother, W. N. Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lou Martin; Sons Jonathan Lake Martin and his wife Alice, Matthew Martin; Step-sons Chris Guillet and his wife Lisa, David Guillet and his wife Angela; Grandchildren Laina and Austin Martin, Claire, Michael, Ella and Henry Guillet, and Abby and Adam Guillet.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Services will be at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home Tuesday at 10:00 with Donald Turner officiating with burial to follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Austin Martin, Kendall Martin, Marc Keedy, Guy Haman, Kevin Fontenot, Jason LeVasseur. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Gewin, Pugh Huckaby, Sonny Hardee, Jack McCain, Larry Rhame, Ed Horton, Eddie Ahrens, Nolton Causey, and Hugh Hardee.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 25, 2019