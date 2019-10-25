|
Calvin Keith Johnson
Alexandria - Calvin Keith Johnson was born to James Lee Johnson and Elsie Vera Powell Johnson May 9, 1957 in Ville Platte, LA. The youngest of 8 children, Calvin was doted on by his older siblings while growing up alongside many of his nieces and nephews in Bayou Chicot. After graduating from Bayou Chicot High School in 1975, he married his high school sweetheart Kathy Powers in 1976. They had one daughter, Kaitlin, who he loved dearly and was so very proud of.
Calvin began his career at Cleco in 1978 as an operator at Coughlin Power Station. Throughout his next 41 years of service with Cleco, he would go on to hold numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including supervisor of energy control operations and general manager of energy services. Calvin's unique career allowed him the opportunity to work as an operator and a manager in the generation and transmission areas of Cleco Power, in addition to working a short while in their unregulated marketing and trading business. He was solely responsible for initiating procurement of solid fuel by river needed for Madison 3 operations over a decade ago - a first for Cleco. Calvin became a well-loved and respected member of the power industry and had friends from companies all across the country.
In addition to his dedicated work at Cleco, Calvin was also a master craftsman. Using his fine woodworking skills, he built cabinetry for homes from Ville Platte to Alexandria. His talented touch can be seen throughout his own historic home which he completely refinished in Alexandria's Garden District. In later years his interests turned to metalwork, which he mastered and excelled in, true to his perfectionist nature.
Calvin moved to Alexandria in 1999, where he eventually met Shelley Jinks. They quickly became close friends and then inseparable partners, marrying in 2004. Their mutual adoration and respect for one another was evident to all who knew them. Their home was often opened up to friends and family to celebrate life - from morning runs and coffee, to Halloween and New Year's Eve parties. Calvin loved nothing more than to play the role of gracious host within his home. There was never an empty cup or glass as long as Calvin was around.
When he wasn't building something in his workshop, he was out golfing, running, cycling, or cooking. He was happiest when he was busy and surrounded by the people he loved. His smile, kind eyes, and warm, genuine chuckle endeared him to everyone who knew him. A life of joy and gratitude and a legacy of integrity is what he leaves behind.
Calvin passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, October 23 after an 18-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His final moments were much like the life he lived, surrounded by love.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother James Aaron Johnson, and sister, Vera Lee Johnson Cole.
Those left to mourn him and cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years Shelley Marie Jinks Johnson of Alexandria; daughter Kaitlin Sheree Johnson of Alexandria; former wife Kathy Jean Powers Johnson of Turkey Creek; sister Mildred Lucille Johnson Patin of Pineville; sister Shelby Jean Johnson Madden of Plano, TX; sister Elsie Lorraine Johnson Perrodin (Ebby) of Ville Platte; brother Clyde Wilbur Johnson of St Landry; sister Peggy Jean Johnson Forman (Wayne) of Bayou Chicot; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Calvin Keith Johnson will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Dr. Chris Thacker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rosie Foundation: PO Box 301, Franklin, KY 42135.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019