Camille J. Giordano, Sr
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Camille J. Giordano, Sr. at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. Scott Chemino and Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the Kramer Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Camille J. Giordano, Sr., 72, of Alexandria passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Dubuis Hospital of Alexandria.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Spubby and Katie Giordano; one sister, Rose Angela Giordano, and his son, Camille J. "Joey" Giordano, II.
Camille was a 1965 graduate of Holy Savior Menard. He graduated from Northwestern State University and Southern Law Center. Camille started in practice in 1976 at Giordano Law Office. He was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Alexandria Bar Association and the Louisiana Public Defender Board. Camille served as former Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney. He was also a member of the Amerita Club. Camille was the definition of a true gentleman, he was kind, soft spoken, compassionate and a friend to all. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. His favorite pastime was cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Catherine "Cathy" Cataldie Giordano; one son, John Thomas Giordano, Sr. (Jodie); one daughter, Anna Giordano Morvant (Mike); daughter-in-law, Kelli Giordano (J.D.); nine grandchildren, Jacob, Sophie, Hadie, John Thomas, Camille, Sadie, Michael, Madison, and Joseph; and one brother, Sam Charles Giordano.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Bro. Matthew Dial, David Distefano, J.D. Durand, Vincent Giambrone, Chad Parker and Darren Simms. Honorary pallbearers will be, Joe Dalrymple, Jacob Giordano, John Thomas Giordano, II, Greg Gravel, Donald Medica, Michael Morvant, Michael Morvant, II, Joseph Morvant, Sam Charles Giordano, and Sammy Farace.
The family would like to thank St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Dubuis Hospital of Alexandria, Dr. Robin Freedman, Marilyn Thiels, Dr. Robert Fontane and Dr. Robin Bennett for all the care and compassion given to Camille.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Prompt Succor School at 420 21st street, Alexandria, LA 71301; or to Holy Savior Menard Central High School at 4603 Coliseum Blvd #3518, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 2, 2019