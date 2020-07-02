1/1
Candy Sue Jones Fletcher
1956 - 2020
Candy Sue Jones Fletcher

Colfax - Mrs. Candy Sue Jones Fletcher, age 64 of Colfax, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born Wednesday, March 21, 1956 in Alexandria, Louisiana, she was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita Elizabeth Lawrence Jones and Henry Doyle Jones; and grandson, Logan Ammons.

Mrs. Fletcher was a member of the Verda Baptist Church and was a graduate of Northwestern State University with a BS in Education. She taught at Montgomery Junior High School for several years. She loved animals, was a volunteer at the Alexandria Zoo, and was a member of FOTAZ. Mrs. Fletcher served as pianist for many years at both Georgetown Baptist Church and Verda Baptist Church. She was also very active as a volunteer in the American Red Cross. Candy will be remembered for her artistic ability as she enjoyed sewing, crafts, painting, and drawing.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, R. Steve Fletcher; children, Kristen Tarver (Adam), Joshua Fletcher (Stacy), and Carrie Butler (Blake); grandchildren, Indy Ammons, Luke Butler, and Allie Butler, siblings, Bill Jones (Susan) and Dee Jones (Fran).

Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Starks Cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Whitman officiating, under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Indy Ammons, Lawrence Jones, Jarrett Jones, Jacob Harrison, Rusty Jones, and Luke Butler.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 7732 Goodwood Blvd., Suite 110, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, (504) 613-6505.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com






Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Starks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
(318) 628-6921
