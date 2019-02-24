|
Carl Von Hefley
Tioga - Carl Von Hefley, age 74, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 of natural causes. Carl resided in Tioga, Louisiana with his wife Julia Lahey Hefley and their dog Mitzie.
Born on August 15, 1944 in Dallas, Texas, he grew up on the family estate at Rapides Station, Boyce, Louisiana with younger brother Eric. Carl, a proud Bolton Bruin, graduated in 1963. Meeting in November 1979, Carl and Julia married December 31, 1987 in Beaumont, Texas and welcomed their only daughter together, Karelle Erica Von Hefley in 1988. They resided at the family estate until 2015.
Carl is survived by wife, Julia Lahey Hefley, daughter Marie Von Hefley, daughter Karelle Pearcy, son in law Kyle Pearcy, and Mitzie the dog.
Carl had a successful German Engine mechanic shop and junk yard for almost 50 years. He was happiest halfway into a VW engine tinkering around or keeping the backyard pool clean.
Often described as wild and determined, as well as talented and skilled with an engine block. Carl lived his life to the fullest and did what he wanted. We can all live a little more courageously and with a carefree spirit like Carl. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm March 16, 2019 at 506 Main St, Pineville, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 24, 2019