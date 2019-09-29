|
Carmen Jean Brown Smoot
Ball - Funeral services for Carmen Jean Brown Smoot were held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Bennie Hollingsworth officiating. Burial was in Springhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Smoot, 78, of Ball passed from this life, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Hosanna Baptist Church. During her working career she was a Registered Operating Room Technician. She loved sewing, making dresses for her children and grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed flower gardening, family vacations and garage sales. Mrs. Smoot loved her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her church family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Elmos David and Vada McManus Brown; brothers, Gary Brown and Ronnie Brown; sister, Elaine Montgomery.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Charles Smoot; daughters, Sharlea Smith and husband, Jerry, Susan Fountain and husband, Buddy, Rebecca Smoot, Malissa McKnight; son-in-law, Herbert McKnight, Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Smith and Cheryl Buller; grandchildren, Ashley Edwards, Alicia Smith, James Fountain, Courtney Fountain, Emily Bordelon and Kelsey Simmons; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were James Fountain, Jerry Smith, James Hoffman, Herbert McKnight, Jr., David Simmons, and David Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Buddy Fountain, Randy Smith and Brad Deville.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 29, 2019