Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Smoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Jean Brown Smoot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Jean Brown Smoot Obituary
Carmen Jean Brown Smoot

Ball - Funeral services for Carmen Jean Brown Smoot were held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Bennie Hollingsworth officiating. Burial was in Springhill Cemetery.

Mrs. Smoot, 78, of Ball passed from this life, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of Hosanna Baptist Church. During her working career she was a Registered Operating Room Technician. She loved sewing, making dresses for her children and grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed flower gardening, family vacations and garage sales. Mrs. Smoot loved her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her church family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Elmos David and Vada McManus Brown; brothers, Gary Brown and Ronnie Brown; sister, Elaine Montgomery.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Charles Smoot; daughters, Sharlea Smith and husband, Jerry, Susan Fountain and husband, Buddy, Rebecca Smoot, Malissa McKnight; son-in-law, Herbert McKnight, Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Smith and Cheryl Buller; grandchildren, Ashley Edwards, Alicia Smith, James Fountain, Courtney Fountain, Emily Bordelon and Kelsey Simmons; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Pallbearers were James Fountain, Jerry Smith, James Hoffman, Herbert McKnight, Jr., David Simmons, and David Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Buddy Fountain, Randy Smith and Brad Deville.

To extend online condolences to the Smoot family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now