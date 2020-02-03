|
|
Mrs. Carol Mae Stafford
Ball - "Not All Can Do Great Things But All Can Do Small Things With Great Love"
Carol Mae Stafford, 76 (Ball) our loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, sister and friend began her heavenly life on January 30, 2020. What we loved most about her was her unselfishness, kind spirit and genuine love she gave so freely to ALL, including animals.
Carol was an active member of Pineville First United Methodist Church. She was retired from St. Mary's Training School where she worked for eighteen years as bookkeeper. Carol had a special relationship with the Sisters at St. Mary's, especially Sister Antoinette and Sister Helen. Carol enjoyed line dancing (Dancing Bandits), going to Louisiana College for swim aerobics (Water Angels), playing Dominoes with her club and sharing precious time with her family and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her son, Craig Stafford; her parents, John Nalley and Pearl Deville Nalley; sisters, Edith Salter, Audrey Chafin and Margie Estes. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Stafford (Thomas Bertrand) of Gig Harbor, Washington and Lori Dinnat (Joel) of Pineville, Louisiana; brothers, Douglas Lane and John Nalley; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
As she left this world and entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior, we are certain she heard these words, "Well done Carol, my good and faithful servant!"
Services will be held at 10:30 on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana. Friends and family are welcomed to attend the visitation for Carol on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gallagher Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Bob Lane, Joe Salter, Johnny Salter, Pat Mount, Scott Chafin, Kevin Hill and Doug Nalley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home located in Ruston, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020