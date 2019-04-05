Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
Carol-Noel G. Papsco


Carol-Noel G. Papsco Obituary
Carol-Noel G. Papsco

Lloyd Harbor - Papsco, Carol-Noel G., 90, of Lloyd Harbor, New York on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Pamela Castellano (Robert), Paul, Wendy Bowman (Casper), Geoffrey, Gregory (Rorie) and Donielle Dowd (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Allison, Katherine, Maureen, Victoria, William, Nicole, Emmett, Zachary and Ian. Dear sister of Gwen Williams (George).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Donald J. Grubb and Beulah Held Grubb and her brother Erwin Ronald "Ronnie" Grubb.

Carol was born in Chicago, IL on Christmas Day in 1928. She grew up in Alexandria and attended Bolton High School and was a member of the band. She received a B.A. in Chemistry from Louisiana College and earned a Masters in English at Syracuse University. It was while a student at Syracuse she met her husband, Robert, and they married in August, 1952.

She worked as a chemist and lab technician at Bell Labs and later oversaw the Licensing division for Suffolk County Consumer Affairs. Carol had a passion for books and history, was a world traveler, enjoyed gourmet cooking and was a devoted Anglophile and cat lover. And perhaps one of her proudest moments was as a winning contestant on "Jeopardy"; a show she faithfully watched all her life.

Carol was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend and will be greatly missed.

Visitation Friday, April 5th 2PM-4PM & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6th at 9:15 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington NY. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington NY.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019
