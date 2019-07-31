|
Carol Virginia Jeane
Colfax - Carol Virginia (Tangeman) Jeane of Colfax, Louisiana entered eternal rest on July 29, 2019 at Colfax Reunion Nursing Home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 93. Arrangements for Ms. Jeane have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory of Ball, Louisiana.
Born December 29, 1925, in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie Tangeman. She married Raymond C. Jeane in Leesville, LA on February 27, 1944. They were married for 48 years. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1992.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed writing letters, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with her loved ones. Mrs. Jeane was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star, both which she devoted much time to. She will forever be missed by those that loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her five sisters; two brothers; and her son, Bobby Jeane.
Survivors include one brother, Karl Tangeman of Winchester, VA; three sons, David Jeane of Springhill, LA; Kenneth Jeane (Suzanne) of Quitman, LA; Mark Jeane (Debbie) of Colfax, LA; a daughter Cindy Barrios (Michael) of Pollock, LA; two daughter-in-laws, Anne Bison of Shreveport, LA; Dianna Dean of Lacombe, LA; four granddaughters, Kim Adams of Shreveport, LA; Laura Cullins of Hong Kong, China; Julie Roe of Colfax, LA; Hannah Barrios of Pollock, LA; three grandsons, Andy Jeane of Stillwater, OK; Matt Jeane of Quitman, LA; Bradley Jeane of Colfax, LA; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many loved ones and great friends. All were loved by her.
The family would like to thank the Colfax Reunion Nursing Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held on August 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Colfax United Methodist Church. Pastor Nathaniel Langford will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Colfax United Methodist Church or to the Olive Chapter #50 of Order of Eastern Star, in care of Virginia Foster, 600 2nd Street, Colfax, LA.
Published in The Town Talk on July 31, 2019