Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Kramer & Son Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Kramer & Son Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Carole Cater Daviston


1934 - 2019
Carole Cater Daviston Obituary
Carole Cater Daviston

Alexandria - Mrs. Carole Daviston, 84, of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1934, in Bessemer, AL and resided in Alexandria for the past 52 years.

She was a devoted housewife and mother. Carole attended LSU-A in 1972 and graduated from nursing school. She spent her entire career at Cabrini Hospital and retired after 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Howard Daviston; her grandson, Ryan Bordelon; her parents, Ditty and Inez Cater; and her only sibling, Jan Drummond.

Those left to cherish her memories are her 3 daughters, Jan Hopkins (Marc), Dena Daviston (Mike), and Laurie Pugh (David); her granddaughter, Meagan Bordelon; and her grandsons, Chad and Bart Pugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carole Cater Daviston at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in the Kramer Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Daviston Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019
