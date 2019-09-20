|
Carolyn Denise Hall
ALEXANDRIA - Carolyn Denise Hall 56, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Rev Frank Jackson, 5605 Old Boyce Rd. Boyce, LA 71409. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Union Cemetery, Colfax, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019