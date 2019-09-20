Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
5605 Old Boyce Rd
Boyce, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church,
5605 Old Boyce Rd
Boyce, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Denise Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Denise Hall Obituary
Carolyn Denise Hall

ALEXANDRIA - Carolyn Denise Hall 56, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Rev Frank Jackson, 5605 Old Boyce Rd. Boyce, LA 71409. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Union Cemetery, Colfax, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.