Carolyn Doreen Veal
Lecompte - On Friday, January 17, 2020, Carolyn Doreen Veal transitioned from this earthly vessel to a rest in anticipation of those who will be caught up to meet Christ.
Carolyn was born in LeCompte, LA, at the home of her parents on Springhill. She attended LeCompte Rosenwald Elementary, and graduated in 1964 from Carter C. Raymond High School. She retired from the Rapides Parish School System after 33 years of service and worked more than 40 years for the Jones Family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Carol Cordero(Almando), Alexandria, LA and her son Harvey Veal, LeCompte, LA, grandchildren, Taurean T. Veal, Alexandria, LA; Aurianna L. Cordero, Baton Rouge, LA; and Jose A. Cordero, Bossier City, LA; great-grandchildren, Adele E. Veal and Isobel Cordero. Sisters Agnes Mayo, Lake Charles, LA; Ginger L. Veal, Orange, TX; Patricia A. Price, (Oscar, Sr.), Los Angeles, CA; Rose Lee (Aluardge) Ballott, Baby Ruth Veal; and Beverly A. Clark, (Clifton, Sr.) all of LeCompte, LA, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Wake Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lecompte Church of God in Christ from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. Funeral Service will commence on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Young Temple Church of God in Christ. Hour of visitation will begin at 10:00 am and continue until the start of service at 11:00 am. She will be taken to Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately following the service.
Professional services are under the direction of Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020