Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Alexandria - Services for Carolyn Sharp Elliott will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Bro. Johnny Miller officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Robinson, Woody Fryer, Jim Woody, Scott James, Eugine Owens and Ronnie Brewer.

Mrs. Elliott, 73, of Alexandria passed from this life, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at her residence.

She was a member of Cotile Baptist Church; VFW; AmVets: Alexandria Moose Lodge; Xtra Mile and The Experimental Aircraft Association. She participated in the Open Hearth Cooking at the Kent House and was a Civil War Reenactor, receiving the Mary Pitcher Award. She loved fishing, hunting and time spent with family. During her working career she was a secretary for the City of Alexandria at the motor pool and then at the D. G. Hunter Power Plant.

She was preceded in death by parents, William Emerson and Otis Eugine Carpenter Sharp; sister, Marilyn Sharp Campbell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 60 years, Ronald Elliott; son, Dennis Elliott (Marynell), daughter, Cindy Elliott Wilmore (Craig); grandchildren, Denise Roelen (Max), Kenny Wilmore (Amber), Jessica Wilmore Gordy (Josh); great grandchildren, Chloe Gordy and Randall Gordy

To extend online condolences to the Elliott family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 1, 2019
