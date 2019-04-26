Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
For more information about
Carrie Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Carter


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carrie Carter Obituary
Carrie Carter

Alexandria - Ms. Carrie Carter passed away April 16, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Alexandria, Louisiana, Rev. Mathis Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the Springville Baptist Church Cemetery in Coustatta, Louisiana. Ms. Carter was 98 years old.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories one loving daughter, Bettie J.N. Brown; two sons, Arthur Newton(Monica) and Archie Carter(Shirlynn); three sisters Irene Brown, Verlene Hunts and Lodis Green; two brothers, John Bryant and Carl Bryant, Jr.; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.

Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com

When You Desire the Best...Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria

318.445.5002
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now