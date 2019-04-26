|
Carrie Carter
Alexandria - Ms. Carrie Carter passed away April 16, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Alexandria, Louisiana, Rev. Mathis Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the Springville Baptist Church Cemetery in Coustatta, Louisiana. Ms. Carter was 98 years old.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories one loving daughter, Bettie J.N. Brown; two sons, Arthur Newton(Monica) and Archie Carter(Shirlynn); three sisters Irene Brown, Verlene Hunts and Lodis Green; two brothers, John Bryant and Carl Bryant, Jr.; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
