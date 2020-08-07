Carroll LowePineville - Carroll Lowe entered into the joy of the presence of the Lord on August 4, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Annette Branco and Jeri Howell, their husbands, Don and Bryon, his grand-daughter, Lydia, nephews Bob Berg, Joe Brian and Matthew Adams, and a niece Brenda Adams.Carroll was born in Lawton, Oklahoma August 27, 1930, but lived most of his life in Pineville, Louisiana after graduating from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with his Master's degree in Sacred Music in 1955.While a student at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, he met the love of his life, Wanelle Adams, and they were married in Calvary Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas August 25, 1952. After graduating from Seminary, he went to First Baptist Church, Pineville, Louisiana, where he served as Music Minister from 1955-1966. He then became the State Church Music Director for the Louisiana Baptist Convention in Alexandria, Louisiana, where he served until retirement in 1996. While there, he started the Louisiana Singing Ministers, All State Youth Choir, the All State Children's Choir, the Keyboard Festival and the Handbell Festival.Carroll loved music, and both he and Wanelle served the Lord with the gifts He gave them. When he retired, he continued singing in the choir at First Baptist Church, Pineville, in men's groups, and in the Louisiana Singing Ministers. When he wasn't singing, he was playing the violin, which he enjoyed tremendously.Another great passion he had was clock repair and restoration. He always said that this hobby had turned into a side business as people in the community began to bring him their clocks to fix. Facing the challenge of getting a clock working again was a passion he shared with his son-in-law Don.Carroll's greatest personal legacy to his family was his love of the Lord and His Word. He loved his Savior, his family, and his church. While he is greatly missed by his loved ones, he is home with his Lord ….and he will "dwell in the house of the Lord forever".Visitation will be Monday August 10, 2020 5-8 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville and Tuesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. The funeral will be at First Baptist Church Pineville Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. C. Stewart Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.Pallbearers are Don Branco, Bryon Howell, Dr. John Clement, Dr. Benjamin Harlan, Ray Ford, Harry Ingalls. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Leon Hyatt, Dr. David McGraw and Bob Berg.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the W. Carroll Lowe Endowed Church Music Scholarship at Howard Payne University, 1000 Fisk Street, Brownwood, Texas 76801 or to the scholarship to be established in the name of Wanelle Lowe for piano/music majors. (Donations towards the latter scholarship can be made to First Baptist Church of Pineville, 901 Main Street, Pineville, La 71360).