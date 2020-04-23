|
Cary "Sonny" King, Jr.
LaSalle - On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Cary "Sonny" King, Jr., age 87, died at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, Louisiana, after a lengthy illness of congestive heart failure. Early morning graveside services were under professional services of Gallagher Funeral Home with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery near Pineville. The attendees observed COVID-19 regulations.
Sonny King was well known throughout the Central Louisiana oil industry with past drilling and workover operations as King Drilling Company and on-going oil production d/b/a Sonny King. Employees recall Sonny as a man who worked alongside them. He was fair, but demanding, honest, generous and concerned for their safety. During 38 years of operation, King Drilling Company drilled more than 2,000 Top of Wilcox and Mid Wilcox wells. No death or major injury occurred; no thumb or finger was ever severed. Employee hospitalization was paid 100% for all family members with additional benefits.
One of Sonny's drilling rigs, a 1967 3500 Spencer Harris, is featured on the front cover of the book Piney Woods Oil Boom, by author Jon Gibson, PhD. Numerous direct quotes are cited with photographs of antiquated equipment Sonny salvaged from Tullos-Urania and Colgrade oil fields origins. The book was released January, 2020.
Sonny was of the Catholic faith, but funeral services were conducted by family members and close friends. Richard King presented the eulogy with a summary of family remembrances. A long-time friend, Glen Dale Ganey, officiated the services setting forth Sonny's many acts of kindness, compassion, deeds and humorous stories. Kevin Windham quoted the 23rd Psalm. Volunteers from the open-air crowd spoke of attributes Sonny lent to their individual lives.
Pallbearers were Tim Branton, Randy Stott, Lee Bradford, Mark "MO" Olden, Jody Bradford, Kevin Windham, Rocky Gomez, O. B. Barnes, Huey McAllister and Billy Harston. Honorary pallbearers were Lester Smith, Monty Atkins and Allen "Chad" McCartney.
Sonny King was a US Army veteran and a 1951 graduate of LaSalle High School with 2 years additional studies as a mechanical engineer at Louisiana Tech University. Sonny is survived by his wife, Melba Ireland King, two children, Mark J. King and Kathy King Mayeux, four grandchildren, with extended family, Mark "MO" Olden and Lee Bradford. He is survived by siblings Richard King, Mike King and Sarah King Stott. They are predeceased by their parents, Cary and Lillian Chromchak King, sisters Henrietta King Tannehill, Carolyn King Wood and brother, Carlton King.
Those who wish to place a remembrance are asked to donate to the Cliff Williams Foundation, PO Box 2990, Jena, LA, 71432. The organization provides school supplies for LaSalle Parish children and teachers.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020