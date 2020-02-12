Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Cashton Micah Duncan

Cashton Micah Duncan Obituary
Cashton Micah Duncan

Our little angel Cashton Micah Duncan, beloved son of Ronald Ray Duncan Jr. and Jennet Duncan, passed away on February 09, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was born February 19, 2019 in Lafayette,LA.

He is survived by his parents; Jennet Duncan and Ronald Ray Duncan jr., sister; Abbygail Rayne Duncan, brothers; Cameron Devon Duncan, Caeden Ray Duncan, Callaghan Hugh Duncan, maternal grandparents; Michael and Stacey Freeman and paternal grandmother; Margaret Denise Duncan.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather;Ronald Ray Duncan Sr. and sister; Anna Duncan.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
