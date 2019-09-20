Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
For more information about
Catherine Metoyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Metoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Metoyer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Metoyer Obituary
Catherine Metoyer

Alexandria - Catherine Metoyer, 77 of Alexandria passed away, September 17, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, September 23, 2019 at Saint James Catholic Church located at 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:30 followed by Rosary Services at 9:15am. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, 423 Hwy 495, Cloutierville, La. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now