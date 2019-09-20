|
|
Catherine Metoyer
Alexandria - Catherine Metoyer, 77 of Alexandria passed away, September 17, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, September 23, 2019 at Saint James Catholic Church located at 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:30 followed by Rosary Services at 9:15am. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, 423 Hwy 495, Cloutierville, La. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019