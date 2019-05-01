Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Alexandria, LA
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Alexandria, LA
Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard


Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard Obituary
Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard

- - A Memorial Mass will be offered for Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in St. Rita Catholic Church with the Rev. Craig Scott officiating. There will be a short visitation 10-11 a.m. in the foyer of the church and a reception in the church hall following Mass.

Cile, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Alexandria, LA. She was born Cecile LeBlanc on August 1, 1936, to the late Clay Charles LeBlanc, Sr. and the late Lucille Martin LeBlanc.

Cile was married for 42 years to the late Ernest F. Jeanmard. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pennye L. Connor (husband Dick), sister-in-law Eva LeBlanc (husband Mark) and brother-in-law Bill Lowry (wife Betty).

Cile is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Jeanmard Van Benthuysen (husband Mark), Michelle Anne Jeanmard, and Jacqueline Jeanmard Whittle (husband Jimmy); brothers Dr. Clay Charles LeBlanc, Jr. (wife Betty), Mark LeBlanc (special friend Janice Champagne), sister-in-law Betty Jeanmard Lowry, brother-in-law Jerry Jeanmard (husband Cliff Helmcamp) and brother-in-law Dick Connor.

She is also survived by grandchildren Vincent Van Benthuysen, Alex Van Benthuysen (wife Audrey), Jacob Whittle and Jules Whittle as well as host of nephews and nieces. She was to welcome her first great-grandchild in September to Alex and Audrey.

Cile loved traveling, reading, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church, serving as Sacristan, Lector and numerous other roles within the church. She was also a professed member of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites, a lay ministry. In the past, she was an active member and sustainer with the Junior League of Alexandria as well as a board member for FOTAZ and the Mental Health Center.

Words cannot express how grateful we are for the loving care she received in the Memory Care Unit at Brookdale Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501 (337-232-3623) or the St. Rita Catholic Church Building Fund, 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria, LA 71303 (318-445-7120).
Published in The Town Talk on May 1, 2019
