Cecilia Claire Vanderlick Mathews
Alexandria - Services celebrating the life of Cecilia Vanderlick Mathews will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating.
Mathews, 82, of Alexandria died Friday, Sept. 20. The family will observe visitation starting at noon at the church with a Rosary at 1 p.m., followed by Mass at 1:30 p.m.
Born September 12, 1937, in Alexandria, Mathews was a retired employee with the State of Louisiana where she had a long career working at the Central Louisiana Diagnostic Lab. She was a devoted mother and grandmother as well as a faithful Catholic.
"Cil," as she was known by friends and family, loved serving the needs of her family, friends and church. She regularly took food and Holy Communion to homebound church members, she made blankets for the Cenla Pregnancy Center and she was a fixture at Rapides Parish 4-H Livestock shows for decades in support of her children and, ultimately, her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Blanche Vanderlick Sr. of Alexandria; husband of 53 years Vernon "Dick" Mathews of Alexandria; sons Paul Mathews of Alexandria and Edwin Mathews of Cheneyville; sisters Sr. Virginia Lee Vanderlick and Sr. Cecile Clare Vanderlick of Alexandria.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters Rebecca Smilie (Jim) of Woodworth and Mary Claire Meyer (Justin) of Brusly; sons Vernon Mathews (Jenny) of Alexandria, Joel Mathews (Ashley) of Boyce, and Dr. Patrick Mathews of Alexandria; daughter-in-law Melissa Mathews of Cheneyville; brothers Henry "Sonny" Vanderlick Jr. (Sally) of Cheneyville, Dr. Charles Vanderlick (Helen) of Alexandria, and David Vanderlick (Dot) of Lecompte; and 17 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cenla Pregnancy Center, 1254 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 24, 2019