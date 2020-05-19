|
Dr. Cedric Warren Lowrey
Alexandria - Dr. Cedric Warren Lowrey, age 90, passed away peacefully from natural causes in Alexandria, Louisiana on May 15, 2020.
Cedric was born July 14, 1929 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Orvis and Ruby Lowrey. He spent his childhood and formative years in Hot Springs, graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1947.
Cedric was bound and determined to attended Tulane University, and got there after hitching a ride on a banana truck. He was also a proud member of the Tulane Marching Band where he played the saxophone. Following his undergraduate studies, he attended Tulane Medical School. In 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, and his devoted wife and partner, Ann Wade. He then graduated medical school in 1954, and became a member of the AOA Medical Honor Society.
Cedric served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps for 2 years, and then went on to complete his orthopedic residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He and Ann enjoyed their years living in New Orleans at The Azalea Gardens, and starting their family among dear friends and medical colleagues. On the rare occasions that Cedric was not hard at work at Charity Hospital, they enjoyed special times in New Orleans. Taking Ruth and Rob to the drive-in at Café Du Monde for beignets was always a favorite family highlight. Over the years Ann and Cedric found much fulfilment and excitement in their extensive world travels, but they always found much joy in their trips to NOLA. Experiencing all of the food, culture, festivities, and friendships in that special crescent city was always a high point for both of them.
In 1960 the Lowreys moved their young family to Alexandria where Cedric joined Alexandria Orthopedic Clinic with Dr. Ed Banks and Dr. Mac Davis. It was there that he enjoyed many fulfilling years of practicing general orthopedics and surgery of the hand. One of the proudest professional accomplishments of his career was his induction into the International Hand Society.
When various members of our family would be out and about with Cedric, he would often run into many of his patients. More times than not, they would take a moment to express to him what a kind, capable, and compassionate doctor he was to them, or to one of their family members. Our entire family would like to thank his patients as they have helped us to realized how many lives Cedric positively impacted while practicing medicine in Alexandria.
After retiring from his active medical practice, Cedric was very involved in a number of meaningful life endeavors. He became the inaugural medical director of the Rapides General Hospital, and later helped to lead the Rapides Foundation. It was in his work with the foundation where he found much joy in contributing to the wellbeing of his community and humanity at large. His membership in The Pineville Rotary Club brought him immense pride, and he had so much fun working, planting, and harvesting in Le Jardin De Poste Du Rapides-Kitchen Garden. He felt so pleased in seeing that the provisions from that garden went to feed those in need in the Rapides Parish area.
Cedric and Scott Brame were founders of the Working People's Free Clinic of Alexandria (Community Healthworx). Both men shared a sense of pride in developing this important community resource that currently continues to serve the health needs of hundreds of patients in central Louisiana.
Throughout his entire life Cedric was devoted to God and his church community. He and Ann were longtime members of The First United Methodist Church of Alexandria. He participated in many bible studies and was always active in Sunday School classes. He also served as chairman of multiple church committees. He had a lifelong love of music, and one of his greatest joys was singing in the church choir. He especially had fun singing bass alongside Paul White Sr.
Cedric is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ann. He is survived by his sister Pat Wootten (Gil) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and daughter Ruth Matcek (Charlie) of Fulshear, Texas; and son Dr. Robert Lowrey (Lisa) of Austin, Texas; and grandchildren Clayton Matcek of Houston, Texas; and Christopher Matcek (Julie) of Hermosa Beach, California; and Dr. Thomas Lowrey of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Elizabeth Lowrey Mukhar (Chris); of Houston, Texas; and Katherine Lowrey of Austin, Texas.
Cedric is also survived by his loving nephews, Dr. Paul Wade (Kari) of Dallas, Texas; and Gil H. Wootten III (Elaine) of Little Rock Arkansas; and Greg Wootten (Gigi) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and niece, Sally Wootten Breshnahan of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews, and many other loving extended family members.
Over these last few years without Ann, Cedric had many devoted friends in Alexandria who loyally watched over him. For all of those special people, our family is truly grateful.
The family would also like to thank the remarkable staff and caregivers at Regency House for their kind and compassionate care. A heartfelt thank you to Cedric's personal caregivers; Debra Bryant, Tess Ford, Carol Brevelle, Charles Williams, Debra La Croix, Jessica Dauzat, and Clarissa James. He had a very special friendship with his art teacher, Laura Gates, who so patiently took time to guide him in the area of watercolor painting. Also, a very special thank you to all of his many wonderful and caring physicians throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The First United Methodist Church of Alexandria, 2727 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA, 71301 or to Community Healthworx,1543 McGinnis St., Alexandria, LA, 71301.
Due to the current Covid 19 issues a small, private, socially distanced family memorial service was held on May 16, 2020. Ann's and Cedric's ashes will be interned together at The First United Methodist Church of Alexandria's Prayer Garden and Columbarium at a later date, to be announced.
Published in The Town Talk from May 19 to May 24, 2020