Cesar Lutfallah
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cesar Lutfallah will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. Alex Harb officiating. Entombment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, under the direction of Kramer Funeral Home of Alexandria.
Cesar Lutfallah, born in Lebanon, passed away at the age of 52 on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Cesar became an amputee at 4 years of age. With this personal experience he developed a love and interest in prosthetics, and by the age of 10 he designed and created his own prosthetic leg. He pursued higher education at the American University of Beirut, then decided to pursue his passion in prosthetics by moving to the U.S. and attending Northwestern University in Chicago to get a master's degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics. After meeting his wife, together they had three beautiful children and decided to move to Louisiana. Cesar soon started his own practice from the ground up, calling it Abana O&P. He specifically chose the name "Abana" because it translates to "Our Father" in Arabic. Cesar always preached God's will, and his faith and trust in God never waded throughout his journey. He was a man who was unconditionally giving; his jokes and laughter filled the air and would ring through the rooms of his home; and his love, hope, and support touched the hearts of everyone who met him. Cesar was everyone's go-to person. He was extremely well-rounded, he always had a solution for everything and could fix anything that broke. He loved spreading that wisdom and knowledge to those around him. Prosthetics might have been Cesar's occupation, but he held every title in the book: mechanic, engineer, scientist, doctor, chef, artist, gardener, builder, teacher, manager, singer, musician, entertainer. More important than those titles, Cesar, also known by the family as "Ciso," was proudest to be known as son, brother, husband, uncle, friend, and father. A bright light has left this world. We pray that he is indeed bathed in the light and love of Jesus in Heaven. And we know that the Lord has prepared a special dwelling place for Cesar next to Him. May he Rest in Peace. He will always be loved.
Cesar Lutfallah is preceded in death by his father Salim Lutfallah. He is lovingly survived by his mother Jeannette Lutfallah, his wife Carole Lutfallah, his three children Stephanie, Salim, and Melanie Lutfallah, his sister Dr. Chantal Lutfallah and husband Dr. Jihad Jeha, his brother Daniel Lutfallah and Julie, his brother Edgard Lutfallah and wife Rania, and his nieces and nephews George, Celine, Jane, Sam, Maria, and Angela.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Kramer Funeral Home.
Published in The Town Talk from July 17 to July 19, 2019